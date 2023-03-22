Family lawyer: police shooting caught on video was execution

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — The lawyer for the family of a Virginia man fatally shot by police after he allegedly stole a pair of sunglasses called the death “an execution.” Timothy McCree Johnson’s family and their lawyer viewed body camera video of the shooting for the first time Wednesday. The Fairfax County Police Department shared the footage with them nearly a month after two officers shot and killed Johnson following a foot chase outside one of the busiest malls in northern Virginia. Attorney Carl Crews said nothing in the video shows anything to explain officers’ justification for opening fire. Police plan to release the video to the public Thursday. No criminal charges have yet been filed.

