Explosion, fire injure 1 at Houston-area chemical plant
PASADENA, Texas (AP) — Officials are investigating an explosion and fire at a chemical plant in suburban Houston that injured one person. It is not immediately known what caused Wednesday’s blast at the plant in the city of Pasadena. But officials say the fire occurred as liquified natural gas was being transferred from a tanker truck to a storage tank. Crews later extinguished the blaze. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the injured person was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. The facility is owned by INEOS Phenol and produces Cumene, used to make various things including pesticides and cleaning products.