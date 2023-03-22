Endangered status sought for gopher tortoise in 4 states

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Environmental groups are preparing to sue the federal government for not listing the gopher tortoise as endangered in four southern states. The groups say Wednesday that the animals are being imperiled by loss of habitat largely caused by human development. The Center for Biological Diversity and Nokuse Education filed a notice of intent to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over its decision last year not to list the gopher tortoise as endangered or threatened in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and eastern Alabama. The center noted there are some state-level protections for the burrowing tortoises but those generally require the animals to be moved from a development site and do not protect their habitat.

