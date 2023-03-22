Cooperating ex-guard gets 6 years in Illinois inmate’s death

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The last of three ex-correctional officers convicted in the beating death of an Illinois prison inmate has been sentenced to six years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough handed the sentence Wednesday to Willie Hedden. The 44-year-old Hedden pleaded guilty to civil rights violations and obstruction charges after beating inmate Larry Earvin in May 2018 at Western Illinois Correctional Center. Hedden’s cooperation included testifying against co-defendants Todd Sheffler and Alex Banta. Myerscough sentenced each of them to 20 years behind bars.

