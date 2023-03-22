China calls Xi’s Russia visit one of friendship, peace

BEIJING (AP) — China says President Xi Jinping’s just-concluded visit to Russia was a “journey of friendship, cooperation and peace.” The trip that ended Wednesday signaled no new progress in ending the bloody conflict in Ukraine while shoring up President Vladimir Putin’s standing amid growing efforts to isolate him and his government internationally. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China remained neutral in the conflict and its efforts were aimed at promoting peace talks. Wang also accused the U.S. of lacking impartiality and “fanning the flames” of the conflict by providing defensive weapons to Ukraine. The U.S. and NATO have supported Kyiv since the start of the conflict, while China is widely seen as providing economic support for Putin’s regime.

