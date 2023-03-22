Brazil watchdog tells Bolsonaro to cede jewels from Saudis
By MAURICIO SAVARESE
Associated Press
SAO PAULO (AP) — A Brazilian government watchdog is giving former President Jair Bolsonaro five working days to return to authorities a set of jewels he received from Saudi Arabia in 2021. All nine members of the government watchdog voted Wednesday in favor of requiring Bolsonaro to turn the jewels over to the state-owned Caixa Economica Federal bank in the capital city of Brasilia. The five days start counting as soon as Bolsonaro’s lawyers are officially notified, which has not happened, according to the government watchdog.