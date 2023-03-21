What to know about Alvin Bragg, Manhattan district attorney

A New York grand jury investigating hush payments made on Donald Trump’s behalf during the 2016 presidential campaign has refocused attention on the Manhattan district attorney steering the case. Alvin Bragg’s decision to convene the grand jury early this year could lead to the first criminal charge against a former U.S. president. Bragg was elected as Manhattan’s first Black district attorney in November 2021. His legal career includes work as a federal prosecutor and civil rights attorney representing the mother of Eric Garner. Manhattan district attorney has been dramatized on TV shows like “Law & Order” and “Blue Bloods.”

By The Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.