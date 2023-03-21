UK police: Suspect arrested after man set alight near mosque

LONDON (AP) — Detectives in England are investigating an attack in which a man was set alight as he walked home from a mosque. A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The West Midlands Police force said the victim was walking home in the central city of Birmingham on Monday when he was approached by a man who sprayed him with an unknown substance. It said his jacket was set alight, causing burns to his face. The victim is hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Chief Superintendent Richard North said Tuesday police are “keeping an open mind” about motive. He said a counterterrorism police unit with “specialist capabilities” is supporting the investigation.

