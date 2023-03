Santa Barbara, Calif. - Rain and high winds blew a tree down onto the on-ramp of Highway 101 southbound near Carrillo Street.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The ramp is completely closed off to traffic.

Commuters are advised to take detours. CalTrans are attempting to remove the large tree from the scene. According to California Highway Patrol, there is not a timeline for when the ramp will reopen.