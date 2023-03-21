Questions over top Polish politician’s absence from campaign

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The absence of Poland’s top politician, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, from early electoral campaigning has raised questions about the health of the 73-year-old leader of the ruling party. Kaczynski, who was touring Poland last fall and meeting with potential voters, has not returned to campaigning after December knee surgery. He was expected back in early February, but now some party members are saying it will be mid-April. The Onet.pl portal Tuesday cited Kaczynski aides as saying he developed sepsis after the surgery which undercut his energy.

