Oregon lawmakers approve $200M for housing, homelessness

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers have approved $200 million to tackle the state’s homelessness and housing crises. The Senate voted on the package Tuesday night after it passed the House with bipartisan support last week. Much of the money will boost homelessness and eviction prevention services. It will go toward expanding increasing shelter capacity, rental assistance and ramping up housing production, among other things. Nearly $27 million will go specifically to rural areas struggling to curb homelessness. Analysts estimate Oregon is short 140,000 homes, and federal data shows its homeless population has increased by 22% since 2020.

By CLAIRE RUSH Associated Press/Report for America

