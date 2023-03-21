Milwaukee shooting kills teenage boy, injures 5 women

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say a 15-year-old boy has died and five young women have been injured in a shooting in the latest violence to target the city’s young people. Police say the 15-year-old boy died at the scene following the shooting that occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on the city’s north side. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the boy as Davion Patterson. Police say five women _ ages 18, 19, 21, and two 22-year-olds _ were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Investigators said they were looking for unknown suspects and trying to learn what led up to the shooting.

