Kansas could soon approve ‘born alive’ abortion bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas proposal based on the disputed idea that providers leave newborns to die after unsuccessful abortions is nearing legislative approval. The push for the legislation comes as Republicans pursue limited anti-abortion measures, following a decisive statewide vote in August protecting abortion rights. The Kansas House was set to take a final vote Wednesday on the bill, which deals with cases when an abortion procedure inadvertently results in a live birth. It would require medical personnel to take the same steps to preserve the newborn’s life as providers would with other live births. Critics say the bill is unnecessary and designed to give abortion care a negative public image.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.