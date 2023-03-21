Families of Montreal fire victims facing agonizing wait

MONTREAL (AP) — Family and friends of the presumed victims of a deadly fire in Old Montreal are facing an agonizing wait as a recovery team works to enter the charred shell of the building where two bodies have been found and five people remain missing. Yukun Zeng said Tuesday that the wait to hear about what happened to his friend An Wu was “so heartbreaking.” Wu is one of the people unaccounted for after a fire Thursday ripped through a historic building in Old Montreal that included Airbnb units. The body of one woman was recovered Sunday, but she has not been identified. Police announced late Tuesday that the remains of a second victim had been recovered from the rubble and sent to a forensics laboratory for identification.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.