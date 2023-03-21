Ex-judge rejects free speech defense in Project Veritas case

NEW YORK (AP) — A former judge has decided the First Amendment protection for journalists should not keep prosecutors from seeing most evidence gathered in a probe of people connected to Project Veritas. Barbara Jones told U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in a report Tuesday that she recommended letting prosecutors view most of the over 1,000 documents gathered through search warrants. The search warrants were for a probe into how Project Veritas received a diary allegedly belonging to President Joe Biden’s daughter. The conservative group has not been charged with any crime. The group says its activities were newsgathering and were ethical and legal.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.