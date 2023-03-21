‘Don’t Say Gay’ lawmaker pleads guilty to COVID relief fraud

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The former Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” has pleaded guilty to committing $150,000 in COVID-19 relief fraud. Court records show that Joseph Harding, a 35-year-old Republican, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Gainesville federal court to wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements in connection with COVID-19 relief fraud. He faces up to 35 years in prison at a hearing scheduled for July 25. Harding resigned from the Florida House in December, a day after federal prosecutors announced his indictment. Harding became nationally known last year over his sponsorship of a law that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

