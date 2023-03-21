DC braces for ‘robust oversight’ after criminal code fiasco

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s signature on a measure nullifying the recent overhaul of the District of Columbia criminal code marked the end of one bruising public fight between Congress and local lawmakers. But the bigger battle is only just beginning. Already House Republicans are promising a season of direct congressional intervention in local affairs. House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., has pledged that his committee “stands ready to conduct robust oversight of America’s capital city.” D.C. Council members sound like they fully believe those promises.

