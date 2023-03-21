Cyprus court: Briton freely confessed to wife’s killing

PAPHOS, Cyprus (AP) — A Cyprus court has rejected a defense argument that a British man’s confession to killing his ailing wife was unlawfully obtained because he was in no frame of mind at the time to speak to police without a lawyer present. The three-judge panel ruled Tuesday that 75-year-old David Hunter made the statements to law enforcement officials and medical staff on five separate occasions following his arrest “undoubtedly of his own free will” without pressure or coercion. His 74-year-old wife Janice Hunter had a type of blood cancer. Hunter confessed to killing her to end her suffering from the disease and had later tried to take his own life.

