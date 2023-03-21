After Greek rail disaster, trains gradually restart

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Train services in Greece resumed Wednesday for the first time since a deadly rail disaster three weeks ago. The previous evening, the embattled conservative prime minister announced early elections for May. The Feb. 28 head-on collision, the deadliest in the country’s history, killed 57 people and left dozens injured. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whose center-right government has been struggling to regain its footing after the crash said late Tuesday he would hold elections in May ‒ a month later than initially expected ‒ but did not give an exact date. Greece must hold elections by July when the government’s term expires. National and suburban train services restarted along limited sections of the network, at lower speeds in certain areas.

By DEREK GATOPOULOS and SRDJAN NEDELJKOVIC Associated Press

