Trump lawyers attack Georgia grand jury and prosecutor

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are attacking a special grand jury and prosecutors who investigated him in Georgia. In a Monday court filing, they’re asking a state court to throw out the grand jury’s report and all testimony from the inquiry. They also want a judge to bar Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from continuing to investigate or prosecute Trump. Willis opened the Georgia investigation in early 2021, shortly after a recording of a phone call between Trump and a top state official was made public. The special grand jury heard from about 75 witnesses and considered other evidence before concluding in December. Willis said in a January hearing that decisions on indictments are “imminent.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.