Six-day controlled burn planned throughout Los Padres National Forest to reduce wildfire threats

KEYT

LOS PADRES NATIONAL FOREST, Calif.– A controlled burn targeting one to ten acres of felled dead trees, brush, and environmental debris in the Los Padres National Forest is set to begin Mar. 20 and end Mar. 26, according to the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.

Smoke will be visible in the burn area near Figueroa Mountain and throughout various forest locations which will be updated via the Los Padres National Forest twitter and social media pages.

The burn will reduce wildfire threats that will prevent further spread of flames in an event of a future fire.

This prescribed burn is planned and coordinated by the Los Padres National Forest with Santa Barbara County APCD, San Luis Obispo County APCD, San Joaquin Valley APCD, Ventura County APCD, and the California Air Resources Board to minimize impacts on air quality on surrounding communities.

Any questions can be directed to Andrew Madsen, Public Affairs Officer, Los Padres NF at (805) 961-5759.

