Report: Shooting kills 3 Kurds celebrating new year in Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition activists and state media say that Turkey-backed opposition fighters have shot dead at least three Kurds who were celebrating the new year by lighting a fires to mark the occasion leading to tensions in the area. The Monday night shooting near the northwester town of Jinderis, that suffered wide damage during last month’s earthquake, translates high tensions between Turkey-backed opposition fighters and the Kurdish community in Syria. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said three people were killed while Sham Fam, a pro-government radio station says four were killed in the shooting.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.