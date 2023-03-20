Putin warns Russia could drop grain deal after 60 days

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has reaffirmed that Moscow has agreed to extend a deal allowing the exports of Ukrainian grain to global markets only for 60 days and could drop it altogether if its conditions aren’t met. Speaking at a parliamentary meeting in Moscow Monday attended by lawmakers from African countries, Putin emphasized that Russia will expect the facilitation of exports of its own agricultural products. The U.N. and Turkey brokered July’s agreement allowing Ukraine — one of the world’s key breadbaskets — to ship food and fertilizer from its Black Sea ports. The 120-day agreement was renewed last November. Russia agreed to extend it again when it expired Saturday, but noted that it has only accepted a 60-day extension.

