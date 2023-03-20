Police: Dentist killed wife by lacing shakes with poison

DENVER (AP) — Police believe a Colorado dentist laced his wife’s pre-workout protein shakes with arsenic and cyanide, eventually killing his spouse so he could be with a woman he was having an affair with. Forty-five-year-old James Craig was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder Sunday, shortly after his wife Angela Craig died. She had been taken off life support during her third trip to the hospital this month. Court records state he is being represented by the public defender’s office, which doesn’t comment on cases.

