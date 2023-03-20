Mae Muller wrote a song, now represents UK at Eurovision

LONDON (AP) — Was it destiny that led Mae Muller to compete in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest? She says she wrote the perfect track for the competition a few days before she was asked to take part. Now “I Wrote a Song” is representing the U.K. in Liverpool this May. Ukraine won Eurovision in 2022, but are unable to host because of the ongoing Russian invasion. Muller says Ukraine’s creativity and culture will be celebrated in the U.K. The semifinals start in 50 days. The Grand Final will be held May 13.

