Published 2:28 pm

Judge pauses Biden waterway protections in Texas, Idaho

KEYT

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A federal judge has paused the Biden administration’s waterway protections in Texas and Idaho. The preliminary injunction issued Sunday comes as Republicans across the country challenge the environmental regulations as vague and argue the rules would create economic burdens. At issue is a rule finalized in December by the Biden administration that defines which “waters of the United States” qualify for protection under the Clean Water Act. Roughly half of all U.S. states are taking part in lawsuits challenging the rule. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said in a statement that it was reviewing the court’s decision and its options. The rule went into effect elsewhere across the country Monday.

The Associated Press

