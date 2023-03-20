Judge delays next week’s execution of Texas death row inmate

HOUSTON (AP) — The scheduled execution of a Texas death row inmate who was convicted in the killing of another prisoner has been delayed by a judge. Anibal Canales Jr. was set to be executed March 29 for the 1997 strangling death of another inmate, Gary Dickerson, at the Telford state prison in northeast Texas. But state District Judge Bill Miller on Thursday signed an order withdrawing Canales’ execution date. The judge’s orders say prosecutors and Canales’ attorneys agreed to the delay to allow the inmate’s lawyers more time to seek additional evidence. This is the second execution in the last two weeks that has been delayed in Texas.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.