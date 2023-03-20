EU targets top Iran body, 8 officials over rights abuses

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is imposing sanctions on Iran’s Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution and 8 officials, including judges, lawmakers and clerics accused of links to the security crackdown on protesters. The protests began after the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following her arrest by the Islamic Republic’s morality police. It’s grown into one of the most serious challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Monday’s move by the EU slaps asset freezes and travel bans on the 8 officials and freezes the assets of The Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution. They stand accused of involvement “in serious human rights violations in Iran.”

