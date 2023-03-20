Anthony Fauci documentary on PBS covers a career of crises

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s a moment in the new PBS documentary about Dr. Anthony Fauci when someone holds up a handmade sign at a protest reading, “Dr. Fauci, You Are Killing Us.” It says something about Fauci that it’s not initially clear when that sign was waved in anger — in the 1980s as AIDS made its deadly rise or in the 2020s with COVID-19 vaccine opponents. “American Masters: Dr. Tony Fauci” offers a portrait of an infectious disease scientist who often became a lightning rod as an adviser to seven presidents. Fauci hopes it can inspire more public servants like him.

