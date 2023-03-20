2 Illinois teens dead after sledding at Colorado ski resort

FRISCO, Colo. (AP) — A community in Illinois is in mourning a day after two local teens were killed while sledding at a Colorado ski resort. The superintendent of the Prairie Central school district in Fairbury confirmed Monday that two Prairie Central High students died in a “tragic accident.” She declined to identify them out of respect for their families. The 18- and 17-year-old boys had been on spring break. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says they were riding in tandem Sunday down the halfpipe at Copper Mountain Ski Resort when they landed on hard ice. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Copper Mountain Ski Resort is roughly 75 miles west of Denver.

