2 skiers killed in large late-winter avalanches in Colorado

MARBLE, Colo. (AP) — A skier has been killed in a large avalanche just outside a Colorado ski resort boundary, a day after authorities recovered the body of another avalanche victim in the state. Sheriff’s officials say three skiers were caught in Sunday’s large avalanche in the Maroon bowl area outside of the Aspen Highlands resort near Aspen. Two skiers managed to escape. Further details on the victim were not immediately available. On Saturday authorities recovered the body of a 36-year-old skier after the victim was buried in a large backcountry avalanche southwest of Marble in western Colorado.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.