Olivet College baseball player shot after game on Muskingum University campus

An Olivet College baseball player was shot Friday night after a game at Muskingum University in Ohio, authorities said.

The player was taken to a hospital and in stable condition with injuries that were not life threatening, said Michele McCauley, a spokeswoman for Olivet, in Michigan.

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect was in custody and deputies were not looking for any others.

Muskingum University is in New Concord, about 70 miles east of Columbus.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. local time at Mose Morehead Field after Olivet defeated Muskingum. Olivet said one of its players went back to the dugout to get a personal item when “an incident occurred involving an unknown individual with a firearm.”

No faculty, staff or students for Muskingum University were injured, according to an alert posted on the university’s website.

Olivet College Athletics tweeted that the team will not play its games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in Ohio.

“The team is together and safe at the hotel and we have been in communication with their parents,” McCauley told CNN. “The team will remain at the hotel tonight and they will return to the Olivet College campus Saturday.”

In its alert Muskingum said all athletic events this weekend are canceled.

