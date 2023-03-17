Videos show tense standoff before fatal NJ police shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s attorney general has released hours of police body-camera footage in the fatal officer shooting of a Paterson man. The footage shows Najee Seabrooks’ mother pleading with him to leave the room where he was holed up. The state attorney general says Seabrooks died March 3 after he lunged at police officers with a knife. His death is being investigated by the attorney general under a state law requiring it. His colleagues at a crisis intervention organization say authorities prevented them from using their mental-health expertise to deescalate the situation. They argue that the police department needs to be overhauled.

