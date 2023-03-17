Trump to hold first 2024 rally in Texas this month

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump will be holding the first rally of his 2024 campaign later this month in Waco, Texas. The rally will be held the evening of March 25 in a Republican state where he has a large following, increasing the chances of a packed house. Trump spent the first months of his campaign mostly confined to his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, but has begun to make visits to early-voting states. On Monday, he took his first trip to Iowa, which will hold the Republican Party’s first nominating contest. The rally plans come as Trump is facing a series of investigations, including one in New York that appears to be nearing its conclusion.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.