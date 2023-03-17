Slovakia agrees to give Ukraine fleet of Soviet warplanes

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s government has approved a plan to give Ukraine its fleet of Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets. The decision announced on Friday makes Slovakia the second NATO member country to heed the Ukrainian government’s persistent pleas for warplanes to help defend against Russia’s invasion. On Thursday, Poland said it would Ukraine around a dozen MiG-29 fighter jets, with delivery of the first four expected in the coming days. A Kremlin spokesman called the promised planes an example of NATO members “raising the level of their direct involvement in the conflict” but predicted the fighters wouldn’t change the course of the war.

