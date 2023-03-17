Skip to Content
today at 9:17 am
Published 9:25 am

Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network prepares for baby season

SANTA BARBARA WILDLIFE CARE NETWORK

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network are getting ready for the momentum to pick up ahead of baby season.

Given the recent rainstorms, managers at the wildlife center are seeing more wildlife animals.

They say this period tends to be the busiest time for wildlife rescue.

Many baby birds fall from their nests, and other young animals are often separated from their mothers.

Staff members are working hard to keep up with more wild animals coming in.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

