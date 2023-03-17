Q&A: K-pop star KANGDANIEL is on the pursuit of happiness

New York (AP) — KANGDANIEL is one of K-pop’s brightest stars, but at just 26 years old, he’s already learned there’s more to life than bright lights. The artist who released his debut album, “The Story,” last year, says the pursuit of happiness is not a fanciful wish, but a way of life. KANGDANIEL publicly struggled with depression in 2019. He is now wrapping up his first North American tour with the final stop in Los Angeles on Saturday. KANGDANIEL’S path to superstardom began in 2017 after winning the second season of reality TV talent series “Produce 101,” which led to the formation of the K-Pop boy band Wanna One. He went solo two years later.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.