Palestinians: 1 killed by Israeli army fire in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says troops shot a Palestinian who approached soldiers and pulled a knife near the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. Palestinian authorities said the 23-year-old died of his wounds on Friday, shortly after he was shot. It was the latest bloodshed in the current round of violence, one of the worst between Israelis and Palestinians in years. It began a year ago after a series of Palestinian attacks against Israelis that triggered near-nightly Israeli raids in the West Bank. Friday’s death brings the number of Palestinians killed since the start of the year to 85. Palestinian attacks against Israelis have killed 14 people in 2023.

