New this week: ‘Top Gun,’ Lana Del Rey and ‘Rabbit Hole’

This week’s new entertainment releases include fresh albums from Lana Del Rey and Ellie Goulding, the landing of “Top Gun: Maverick” on Paramount+ and a TV show centered on an FBI agent who gets pulled into danger and secret missions aboard “The Night Agent” streams on Netflix. Apple TV+ has “My Kind of Country,” in which Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Orville Peck search for talented amateur artists, while actor Mae Whitman, best-known for her roles in “Parenthood” and “Good Girls,” demonstrates she can also sing in her new rom-com series “Up Here” for Hulu.

