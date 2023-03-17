New this week: ‘Top Gun,’ Lana Del Rey and ‘Rabbit Hole’
By The Associated Press
This week’s new entertainment releases include fresh albums from Lana Del Rey and Ellie Goulding, the landing of “Top Gun: Maverick” on Paramount+ and a TV show centered on an FBI agent who gets pulled into danger and secret missions aboard “The Night Agent” streams on Netflix. Apple TV+ has “My Kind of Country,” in which Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Orville Peck search for talented amateur artists, while actor Mae Whitman, best-known for her roles in “Parenthood” and “Good Girls,” demonstrates she can also sing in her new rom-com series “Up Here” for Hulu.