Librarian fired for ‘unkind pushback’ at conservative event

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say a library director has been fired after the actor and evangelist Kirk Cameron accused him of “unkind pushback” to visiting celebrities during a conservative event. Sumner County Mayor John Isbell told The Tennessean newspaper that the library board voted 4-3 on Wednesday to fire Hendersonville library director Allan Morales. The mayor said the action was “related to the Kirk Cameron event.” Former University of Kentucky women’s swimmer Riley Gaines felt some of the librarians intentionally interrupted her while she was filming a promotional video. The fired library director declined to comment about the episode.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.