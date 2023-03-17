Haiti PM turns to military for help in fighting gangs

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Prime Minister Ariel Henry says he intends to activate all of the country’s security forces to fight increasingly powerful gangs. Friday’s surprise announcement at the headquarters of Haiti’s Armed Forces comes as Haiti and certain U.N. officials continue to press the international community to deploy foreign armed troops to help Haiti’s National Police quell the widespread violence. Jean Robenson Servilius works in the press office for Haiti’s Defense Ministry and confirmed to The Associated Press that officials are working on plans to activate the military. It was not immediately clear when the military would be activated or what role it would play.

