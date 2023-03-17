Skip to Content
Greece raises minimum wage to pre-bailout levels

KEYT

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece Friday announced an increase in the minimum wage that will restore pay to levels existing before sweeping cuts were imposed more than a decade ago during an international bailout. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who faces elections in the spring, said the gross minimum monthly salary will go up on April 1 to 780 euros ($830) from 713 euros. Severe pay cuts were imposed under pressure from European and IMF bailout lenders in 2012.

The Associated Press

