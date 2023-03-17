Police believe suspected cop killer shot Pizza employee, too

TORONTO (AP) — A Canadian official says 16-year-old who allegedly killed two police officers before shooting his mother and then killing himself had shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier in the week. Police in Edmonton, Alberta, say a 16-year-old killed two police officers in the hall of his apartment, then struggled with his mother over the firearm before shooting her and killing himself. Earlier in the week, someone walked into a Pizza Hut nearby and shot an employee who survived. An official familiar with the matter tells The Associated Press that police believe it is the same suspect.

