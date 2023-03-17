6 women who went missing in Mexico were killed, burned

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in Mexico confirmed Friday that six women who went missing on March 7 were killed and their bodies burned by a gang of armed men. The women disappeared near the city of Celaya in the farming and industrial state of Guanajuato. Relatives had held out hope they might be found alive. But state prosecutor Carlos Zamarripa said Friday that experts had found skeletal remains “almostly completely burned” in raids on Thursday. DNA tests matched five of the missing women, and more test were being conducted. He said that 14 men arrested in connection with that and other crimes, and one of them was a Honduran man.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.