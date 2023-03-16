UK’s Cleverly tells struggling Moldova: ‘You are not alone’

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is visiting Moldova’s capital where he is set to pledge 10 million pounds to help the small embattled country tackle what his office called “malign interference” from Russia. Cleverly met with his Moldovan counterpart Nicu Popescu in Chisinau Thursday, where the two officials are to discuss efforts to support Moldova. The country has faced a series of crises since Moscow launched its war in neighboring Ukraine. The aid that the UK will pledge on Thursday will help Moldova’s economic and governance reforms, and bolster its anti-corruption efforts as it looks to forge closer ties with its Western partners.

By AUREL OBREJA and STEPHEN McGRATH Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.