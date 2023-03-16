Sonko court appearance sparks unrest in Senegal’s capital

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Authorities have forcibly removed Senegal’s opposition leader Ousmane Sonko from his vehicle as he made his way to a court appearance. Police also blocked his supporters from accompanying him, sparking unrest in several parts of the capital, Dakar. Authorities fired tear gas Thursday to disperse protesters. Thursday’s developments come a month after police smashed the window of Sonko’s car and forced him out of the vehicle as he left another court appearance. Sonko’s supporters say that his legal troubles are part of an effort to block his candidacy in next year’s presidential election. Sonko finished third in the last vote in 2019.

