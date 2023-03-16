Researchers document 55 more white sharks in Cape Cod waters

The scientific nonprofit that tracks the white shark population in Cape Cod waters identified 55 new individual sharks during its most recent research season, but experts say that’s no reason to be afraid of going in the water this summer. Atlantic White Shark Conservancy scientist Megan Winton says they have now documented more than 600 of the apex predators since they began monitoring the population in 2014. Many return to the area year after year to feed on the abundant seals that call Cape Cod home. She says the fear that people have felt about white sharks is largely misplaced.

