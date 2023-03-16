Report scrutinizes US efforts to rebuild post-quake Haiti

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A federal audit has found that the U.S. Agency for International Development built only half of eight major projects meant to help Haiti recover from a devastating 2010 earthquake. The U.S. Government Accountability Office also said in its audit that most of the agency’s projects were delayed, had to be scaled back or turned out to be more expensive than planned. The report released Thursday is the newest one to scrutinize how billions of dollars were spent to help Haiti in the aftermath of the magnitude 7.0 earthquake that the Haitian government estimates killed some 300,000 people. USAID says it has taken steps to make improvements.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.