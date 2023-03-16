Populist Farmer Citizen Movement wins big in Dutch election

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A new powerhouse of Dutch right-wing populism has seized the political center stage after winning its first provincial elections. The victory in Wednesday’s vote was seen as a resounding rebuke to Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s ruling four-party coalition. The counting of ballots was wrapping up Thursday. The Farmer Citizen Movement known by its Dutch acronym BBB was predicted to win 15 seats in the 75-seat upper house of the Dutch national parliament. That’s level with the bloc formed by left-of center Labor and Green parties. The provincial lawmakers elected in Wednesday’s vote choose national senators at the end of May.

