Polish, Czech leaders discuss regional security, energy

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish and Czech presidents have discussed further support for Ukraine, as well as regional security and joint infrastructure projects. The new Czech president, Petr Pavel, is visiting Warsaw on his second foreign trip to underline the two NATO members’ good relations and similar approach to security challenges in the region. Pavel, who took office last week, said Thursday that the war in Ukraine has “made everyone realize in very serious terms … what is the value of cooperation with our allies, our friends.” The two leaders said they discussed the region’s security in preparation for a NATO summit in July in Vilnius, Lithuania.

